ATLANTA — Delta is topping third-quarter profit expectations with strong travel demand pushing ticket prices higher.

The company on Thursday posted earnings of $1.31 billion, or $1.91 per share. Removing one-time charges, per-share profit was $1.80, which is six cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The Atlanta carrier had revenue of $11.95 billion in the period, about in line with expectations.

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. are up slightly before the opening bell.

