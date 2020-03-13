And the outlook for airlines is still getting worse.
“The speed of the demand fall-off is unlike anything we’ve seen – and we’ve seen a lot in our business,” CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to Delta’s 90,000 employees Friday.
“We are in discussions with the White House and Congress regarding the support they can provide to help us through this period. I’m optimistic we will receive their support,” he said, adding however that the airline “can’t put our company’s future at risk waiting on aid from our government.”
Bastian said the airline is preserving cash and reducing costs.
