The worsening profit outlook may have to do with the higher costs many businesses have complained about this earnings season stemming from inflation and Covid-mitigation measures. But revenue forecasts for the parks have come down, too, suggesting concern that the recovery will hit speed bumps. So far, airport data don’t point to many families second-guessing vacations, with 2.17 travelers passing through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints on Sunday, 82% of the total for the same date in 2019. That said, Morning Consult’s weekly tracker does reveal a modest pullback in the number of U.S. adults who say they’re comfortable visiting an amusement park, getting on an airplane and traveling in general. And Southwest Airlines Co. said Thursday that it’s seeing increased cancellations this month, citing the delta variant.