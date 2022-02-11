Among those singing hosannas was the leader of the free world. President Barack Obama declared that the U.S. had an “enormous stake in seeing success in Tunisia.” His vice president would echo those words four years later, when Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi visited Washington. According to the official readout of the meeting, Joe Biden “underscored the importance the U.S. places on ensuring that democracy succeeds in Tunisia.”

The death of Tunisia’s democracy earlier this week, in stark contrast, attracted little international attention, much less mourning. When its new autocrat, Kais Saied, performed the final rites by ending the independence of its judiciary — he had already extinguished the legislature and assumed unchecked executive power — no requiems were performed at the White House.

Instead, it fell to the State Department’s spokesperson to reiterate that the U.S. was “deeply concerned” by Saied’s decision to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council, the country’s top legal watchdog.

The Biden administration seems to have decided that the U.S. does not, after all, have an “enormous stake” in Tunisia’s success. Perhaps it reckons that there is no risk of another chain reaction, this time of rolling despotism, since the democratic revolutions inspired by the Tunisian example never put down roots. The only Arab nation invited to Biden’s Summit for Democracy in December was Iraq, which was represented by a prime minister who didn’t even care to run in that country’s general election.

But in failing to stand up for democracy in Tunisia, Biden is signaling what Brookings Institution scholar Shadi Hamid has termed a “return of American hypocrisy,” in which presidential sermons about democracy are accompanied by accommodations with autocrats. It confirms the suspicions aroused in the Arab world last month when the Biden administration approved $2.5 billion in arms sales to Egypt, even while withholding $130 million in aid over human rights concerns.

It isn’t too late to change that perception. Biden should have enough leverage with Saied to force the Tunisian president to reverse his authoritarian decisions and restore power to democratic institutions.

Although the U.S. isn’t a major trading partner for Tunisia, it is a significant source of aid. Since the 2011 revolution, the U.S. has committed more than $1.4 billion in assistance. In 2019, the U.S. Agency for International Development was authorized to provide Tunisia up to $335 million to help its democratic consolidation and to create private sector employment. The Tunisian military, which has fallen into lockstep behind Saied, is the beneficiary of a 10-year cooperation agreement with the U.S. Tunisia is a designated major non-NATO ally of the U.S., which entitles it to special consideration in security cooperation and defense trade.

The suspension of American aid and removal of benefits represent serious threats. Biden also has the option to exercise the U.S. veto on Tunisia’s request for assistance from the International Monetary Fund. Saied desperately needs IMF help to keep Tunisia solvent, and only his promises of an economic rebound have prevented his countrymen from reprising the massive protests of 2011.

Biden also has the sanctions weapon and only this week showed that he is prepared to wield it to further the cause of democracy. The State Department announced Wednesday that it would impose targeted sanctions against individuals who obstruct Somalia’s long-delayed transition to democracy and disrupt its parliamentary elections. Saied should have that threat hanging over his head, too.

“Democracy doesn’t happen by accident,” Biden intoned at his summit in December. “We have to defend it, fight for it, strengthen it, renew it.” Tunisians, having won their freedoms the hard way, now need the U.S. president to recognize that his country, too, has a stake in theirs.

