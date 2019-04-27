In this Tuesday, March 19, 2019 photo, the blades of wind turbines catch the breeze at the Saddleback Ridge wind farm in Carthage, Maine. The state’s new Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has taken to show she would be more supported of green energy than former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who lambasted wind power as a “boutique” source, fought subsidies for solar power and pulled the state out of a much-touted off-shore wind project. (Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press)

AUGUSTA, Maine — States newly controlled by Democrats are swiftly moving ahead on efforts to fend off climate change with lofty emissions targets, renewable power goals and energy efficiency programs.

Democrats flipped the governor’s seat or won newfound control of the Legislature from Republicans in 11 states in the 2018 elections.

All of the states have passed or are considering new legislation that would benefit renewables in their states.

Georgetown Climate Center Executive Director Vicki Arroyo says a federal leadership vacuum has led to a sense of urgency at the state level.

Some experts warn of challenges ahead and say state measures will fall short, especially in fossil fuel-friendly regions.

