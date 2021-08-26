Indeed, Pelosi’s position is even more damaging than it appears at first sight. The infrastructure measure was conceived from the outset as a bipartisan compromise, brokered by the president. It served as proof that a Congress seemingly crippled by partisan division could in fact get something done. In threatening to cancel this modest progress unless they get their way on the bigger budget plan, House Democrats are repudiating the very possibility of compromise and their own president’s efforts to achieve it. Republicans who took a chance on supporting the infrastructure measure are being held up as fools — something they’re sure to remember next time.