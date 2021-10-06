That leaves reconciliation as the best way to avoid default. In going down this road, Democrats should make clear that they’re also going to push to reform the debt-limit process. A better approach would pair higher net spending with a boost in the Treasury’s borrowing authority. The majority party would still need to defend this added debt with each new budget, but the nuclear bomb of default would be set aside. Alternatively, in the event of a future breach, Congress could mandate that the Treasury still make its debt-service payments. Again, the result would be bad — a government shutdown on steroids — but not as catastrophic as default.