One obvious problem is that, even with unified control of the federal government, Democrats so far have precious few accomplishments to campaign on. They spent much of the past year pushing an expansively partisan voting-rights bill rather than negotiating a compromise. They’ve been unable to enact a popular bipartisan infrastructure bill — which has already passed the Senate — due to arcane internal squabbling. And they have been caught flat-footed as Republicans have used culture-war politics to their advantage.