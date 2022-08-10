Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There were primary elections in four states on Tuesday, but I’d like to focus on the special election to fill a vacant congressional seat in Minnesota. Special elections can be predictive of the general election, and there are three more of them over the next three weeks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In some ways, the result in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District was unsurprising: It is a Republican district, and the Republican, Brad Finstad, won. But — and ballots are still being counted as I write — it appears that the Democrat, Jeff Ettinger, is going to do better than the district’s partisan lean: He is projected to lose by a margin of 51% to 47%, while the district voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020 by 54% to 44%. The result was similar in a Nebraska special election in late June.

If one party consistently does well in special elections — not just for the US House — it suggests that it will do well in the next general election. What matters isn’t so much who wins or loses, but how the parties perform compared to their expected outcome, which itself can be tricky to compute.

Of course, any one special election can be misleading, since it could have more to do with the candidates or some district-specific circumstances. And there’s a lot of conflicting information right now, with President Joe Biden’s approval ratings low but generic ballot polls running even between Democrats and Republicans. Still, if the cumulative evidence from all five special elections this year favors one party, it deserves at least a little predictive weight. Ettinger and Finstad will have a rematch in 13 weeks.

Elsewhere on Tuesday:

In the Wisconsin governor’s race, there was another case of Republicans selecting an inexperienced candidate who fails to give them their best chance of winning. Businessman Tim Michels will be the Republican nominee, defeating Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. (The former was endorsed by Trump, the latter by former Vice President Mike Pence.) Moderate Republican candidates for Senate were defeated in Connecticut and Vermont, too, though it may not matter as much in those two states, where the Democrat is expected to win.

But it could matter in Wisconsin — even if this turns out to be a landslide year for Republicans. Odd things can happen in a landslide election, especially if a party doesn’t have a candidate well-suited to exploit it. On the other hand, as Wisconsin-based political scientist Julia Azari notes: “I agree that Kleefisch was probably a stronger general election candidate than Michels but if you haven’t learned from the last 6 years or so that any major party nominee can be elected, then I don’t know what to tell you.”

Wisconsin also saw one of two almost-losses of note: Its very conservative state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who was targeted by Trump because he wouldn’t help Trump try to overturn the 2020 election, survived against a no-name Trump endorsee. The other close result was in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, where so-called Squad member Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary, despite attempts by moderate and some mainstream liberal Democrats to defeat her. Perhaps incumbency and local factors aren’t completely irrelevant.

Finally, allow me to complain one more time about Vermont Democrats, who chose their 75-year-old member of the House to be their candidate for that state’s Senate vacancy. That’s how the Senate gets old. At least Wisconsin Democrats chose their 35-year-old lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, to challenge Senator Ron Johnson, although it’s unlikely a Democrat will win in that toss-up state if it is a good year for Republicans.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

