T-minus-4 days to Election Day, and it’s all about turnout. And in a Democratic Party that’s already anxious, fickle younger voters are causing stress levels to climb even higher. The numbers that worry Democrats are those for early voting, which is down among younger voters. And since young people — those between the ages of 18 and 29 — favor Democratic control of Congress by 57% to 31%, getting them to the polls next Tuesday will be crucial for Democrats.

Campaigns will win or lose based on how much time and effort they can devote to this effort. The last two elections have set records for youth engagement, and indications were that the trend would continue this year. Two years ago, 54% of younger voters cast ballots, up from 45% in previous presidential years. In 2018, 36% of younger voters participated, up from 25% percent in previous midterms. A poll from Harvard’s Institute of Politics found that 40% of young people said they would “definitely” vote this year.

TargetSmart, a Democratic political data firm, maintains a dashboard tracking national trends in early in-person and absentee voting. As of this writing, it’s a muddled picture. About 5.6% of early ballots cast thus far were from younger voters. At this point in 2018, that figure was 7%; in 2020 it was 11.2%. The firm also tracks Senate battleground states — defined as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wisconsin — and the figure in those races is 5.6%. That compares to 7.1% at this point in 2018 and 11.1% in 2020.

Past performance is not indicative of future results, as they say on Wall Street. Over the last several elections, a lot has changed about how people vote, including rules about early and absentee ballots. Turnout is always higher in presidential years, and in 2020 early and mail-in voting was especially popular because of Covid. When turnout is lower, as in a midterm, so is youth turnout — especially relative to older voters.

North Carolina, is one state that provides a good comparison with past elections. Its early voting laws are similar to what they were four years ago, and it also has a competitive Senate race, so robust turnout is expected. In 2018, North Carolina’s younger voters made up 6.2% of all early voters, and they tended to vote in larger numbers as Election Day approached, according to Michael MacDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida who runs the United States Election Project.

Still, MacDonald found that the younger voters are running 1 percentage point behind their totals in 2018. If North Carolina’s young people aren’t voting in the same numbers as they did in 2018, he writes, “that may suggest turnout could be lower compared to 2018 in other places too.”

On the one hand, even a one-point decline would still represent a high turnout. On the other, that single percentage point could prove decisive in a close election. A CBS News model shows the only way for Democrats to retain control of the House is for younger voters to match their 2018 turnout.

Tom Bonier, the CEO of TargetSmart, points out that this year’s early-voting electorate is older, more White and a little bit more rural than it was in 2020 — and more Democratic. Those numbers are encouraging, he says, but Democrats will still need to rely on “a belief that younger voters and voters of color will come out in bigger numbers on Election Day.”

Democrats may find it unsettling that, at this stage of the campaign, their strategy to turn out the youth vote rests on faith. Part of the reason may be that they have not focused enough on the issues that younger voters, like older ones, are most concerned about.

The Harvard poll asked young voters to rank the two most important of eight issues. The top concern by far was inflation, cited by 45% of likely voters. Next were abortion (33%), protecting democracy (30%), climate change (28%) and gun control (22%). The least important, cited by a mere 9%? Student loan debt.

