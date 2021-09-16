That kind of run-up, however, is likely only if creditors think the U.S. will default on its obligations. And ironically, the only time that fear arises is when there are showdowns over the debt ceiling. In uncertain times — during the pandemic, the Great Recession, after 9/11 — interest rates actually fell as creditors assumed the U.S. government was a relatively safe borrower. In contrast, the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate rose through the first half of 2011, when Congress was engaged in a protracted showdown over the debt ceiling — and fell precipitously in August when a final agreement was reached.