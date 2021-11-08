Their first effort was a bundle of political reforms that not even all Democrats supported. After finally accepting its fate, they scaled it back to focus on issues more directly related to voting — such as requiring states to offer vote-by-mail, conduct at least two weeks of early voting, expand the types of identification accepted at the polls, and draw legislative district lines according to nonpartisan principles. The bill, called the Freedom to Vote Act, would also have restored voting rights to ex-offenders and provided public funds for campaigns through matching donations. Reasonable people can disagree on these provisions — but taken together, they were still dead on arrival with Republicans in Congress.