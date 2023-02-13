Denny's: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.8 million. The Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 18 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $120.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74.7 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $456.4 million.

