Denny's: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.8 million.
The restaurant operator posted revenue of $120.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $74.7 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $456.4 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DENN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DENN