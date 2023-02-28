Dentsply: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fourth quarter.
The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $983 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $934.5 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $950 million, or $4.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.92 billion.
Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion.
