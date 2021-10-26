In the propagandistic upside-down world DeSantis inhabits, offering police irked by mandates $5,000 to relocate is good policy, but paying Florida residents $100 incentives to get vaccinated is bad policy. Arguing that mandates are bad for the economy is good policy, but allowing cruise ships to issue mandates that are good for their business and their passengers’ health is bad policy.Florida’s governor is also not even serving law enforcement very well. Covid-19 was the leading cause of line-of-duty death for cops in 2020. Public officials concerned about the well-being of police should be doing everything in their power to ensure they get vaccinated, including supporting mandates. A dose of tough love toward police would also help when assessing their protests. In cities such as Chicago, police are outliers when it comes to accepting mandates. Most city workers in Chicago have complied with local mandates, raising interesting questions about what makes the police such a particularly resistant — and unrepresentative — cohort.In the end, DeSantis is comfortable having elastic definitions of reality and holding self-contradictory positions because rationality isn’t his goal. Bemoaning the heavy hand of government and aligning himself with law enforcement is what he’s after because it plays well to the electoral base he is courting.DeSantis has already tolerated an unnecessary and vicious surge in Covid-19 illnesses and deaths in Florida in the service of his ambitions, so there’s no stopping him now. But his appetites and ruthlessness shouldn’t be forgotten.