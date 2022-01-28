Peloton is mainly focusing on the hospitality market, installing its bikes in hotels in North America and Europe. The $420 million acquisition of equipment maker Precor in late 2020 was designed to further expand its capabilities outside of the home. Lululemon has struggled to make the most of its $500 million acquisition of interactive home-fitness company Mirror in 2020, halving its full-year sales forecast for the business in December. It’s using its stores as a path to recovery, placing Mirror shops in many U.S. outlets and offering classes in them too.