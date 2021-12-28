A large and growing share of the 2 trillion yen ($17.7 billion) annually in equipment purchases by the Defense Ministry are made through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. They more than tripled from 190.6 billion yen ($1.7 billion) in 2014 to 701.3 billion yen ($6.2 billion ) in 2019, when Japan placed orders for F-35 stealth fighters, missile interceptors and other expensive equipment to reinforce its defenses against China and North Korea.