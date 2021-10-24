The weekend’s biggest disappointment, albeit not unexpectedly, was “Ron’s Gone Wrong.” The lightly marketed Disney animated release, produced by 20th Century Fox before Disney acquired the studio, opened with a modest $7.3 million domestically and about the same internationally. But with good reviews and an “A” CinemaScore from audiences, the film could hold well in the coming weeks, with little family competition. “Ron’s Gone Wrong” is about a middle-schooler and his walking, talking digital device Ron (voiced by Zach Galifiniakis).