Merck said the pandemic kept many people away from doctors and veterinarians, cutting into sales for nearly all medicines produced by the Kenilworth, New Jersey, company. Revenue fell 8%, to $10.87 billion, from $11.76 billion.
However, sales of immuno-oncology blockbuster Keytruda and other cancer drugs rose, partly due to approvals for new uses or patient groups.
The maker of Januvia diabetes pills posted net income of $3.0 billion, or $1.18 per share, up from $2.67 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for one-time items, income came to $3.48 billion, or $1.37 per share.
Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share and sales of $10.4 billion.
Merck said it now expects revenue for all of 2020 to range from $47.2 billion to $48.7 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $5.63 to $5.78. That’s up from its April forecast of $46.1 billion to $48.1 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $5.17 to $5.37.
In premarket trading, Merck shares rose $2.23, or 2.8%, to $81.30.
