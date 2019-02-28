Jeep vehicles are parked outside the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Fiat Chrysler announced plans on Tuesday for a new Jeep factory, the city’s first new auto plant in a generation, as part of a $4.5 billion manufacturing expansion in southeast Michigan. FCA said it would convert the Mack Avenue Engine factory to an assembly plant for the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee and make an investment at Jefferson North Assembly Plant to retool and modernize the factory for continued production of the Dodge Durango. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

DETROIT — Detroit says it is positioning itself to be ready to provide skilled workers for Fiat Chrysler, which announced a $4.5 billion investment in manufacturing in the Motor City and surrounding suburbs this week.

The auto giant said Tuesday it will add about 6,500 jobs, with more than half of those at a new assembly plant in Detroit.

Although that plant won’t open for two years, city officials are already filling the training pipeline.

Not long ago, Detroit suffered among the worst unemployment rates in the U.S., but it overhauled its training programs in recent years to get people ready for specific jobs. The city works with schools, a nonprofit, companies and unions to tailor training programs to companies’ needs in manufacturing, construction, information technology and health care.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.