The city’s population has shrunk by more than 1 million people since the 1950s. That, along with downsizing in the auto industry and other manufacturing, all but decimated Detroit’s tax base, leaving the city broke. A state-appointed emergency manager took over in 2013 and herded the city through the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. In December 2014, Detroit exited bankruptcy financially leaner and nearly debt-free.