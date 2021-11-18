But it also reflects Deutsche Bank’s restructuring under Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing. There’s plenty to improve before it approaches an attractive return for shareholders: Costs are too high in the retail bank; it needs to finish unloading unwanted assets; and an additional restructuring charge last quarter was unwelcome. But Sewing has managed to cut underlying expenses and to rebuild capital to the point where it can talk about potentially buying back stock after 2022. That has been unthinkable for years.