The German lender quadrupled profit to 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in 2021 versus 2020, recording its best result in a decade — a praiseworthy achievement given the quagmire from which Sewing has dragged the bank since 2018. Back then, the bank was in a vicious spiral of stubborn costs and falling revenue as he noted himself on Thursday. He now believes the bank has entered a virtuous one where investments in technology and people will drive revenue up and costs down. But the targets he set for 2022 look ambitious, and the climb from here remains steep.