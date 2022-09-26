Development bank fires director after ethics probe

MIAMI — Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank have voted to fire its president, Mauricio Claver-Carone, after an ethics investigation found he carried on a relationship with a subordinate, a person familiar with the vote told The Associated Press.
An investigation conducted at the bank board’s request determined that Claver-Carone violated ethics rules by raising the salary of his chief of staff, with whom he had a romantic relationship from at least 2019, when both worked at the White House, according to a copy of the report obtained by the AP.
Claver-Carone has denied the relationship and said that the investigation was seriously flawed.
The bank’s executive board voted unanimously last week to urge governors to remove Claver-Carone. According to bank rules, executive vice president Reina Mejia, a Honduran national who spent most of her career at Citibank in Central America, will take over from Claver-Carone.