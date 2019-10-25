The Obama administration sought to make it easier for defrauded students to get loans forgiven, but the Trump administration has worked to tighten the rules.
The Education Department acknowledged in September that it continued to collect loans from more than 3,000 former Corinthian students, prompting Kim’s response.
The department did not immediately comment.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD