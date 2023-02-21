Diamondback: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas — MIDLAND, Texas — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.01 billion.
The energy exploration and production company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $4.39 billion, or $24.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.64 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FANG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FANG