Diamondback: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas — MIDLAND, Texas — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.01 billion. On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of $5.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.29 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.20 per share.

The energy exploration and production company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.39 billion, or $24.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.64 billion.

