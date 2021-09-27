No SPAC deal is complete without off-the-scale forecasts made by the very company supposed to deliver them. On Polestar’s own projections, volumes go from 29,000 this year to some 290,000 in 2025 as Polestar 2’s sales more than triple and new models take off. In turn, revenue would jump more than tenfold to some $18 billion in the same timeframe. Free cash flow finally turns positive in 2025 after burning $3.2 billion of cash along the way. Despite this, Polestar reckons success in delivering on these projections would see it taking only a 2% share of the premium segment on which it’s focused.