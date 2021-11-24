There are many complex explanations for the current wave of infections in both Europe and parts of the U.S. But it is largely a crisis of the unvaccinated. Distrust of federal authority, high levels of vaccine hesitancy in certain regions, among immigrant communities and undocumented migrants, all seem to have played a role. And while the U.K.’s National Health Service did an excellent job of pulling in people to get vaccinated early on, more fragmented health care delivery systems, or those that depend on people being more proactive, left greater pockets of the unvaccinated where infections could take seed and spread.