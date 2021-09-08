The problems were the kind that can crop up with any mass rollout — especially by a government — and the immediate disruptions may turn out to be minor and short-lived. Yet they point to a greater unknown that may be far more significant in shaping Bitcoin’s evolution: Will people actually adopt it? I’m reminded of the mid-1990s, when one of the biggest questions for internet investors was how many people would be willing to buy PCs, pay access fees and learn about computers and browsers to take advantage of the worldwide web. Only with mass adoption (which of course happened) would businesses, governments and other entities build the fiber-optic cables, servers and other infrastructure that would make the internet fast, cheap and ubiquitous.