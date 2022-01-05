That’s not to say that sexism played zero role in the Theranos saga. Without the startup world’s sexism, Elizabeth Holmes may never have become the darling of magazine covers or the TED stage. In a world where female founders get funded at the rate they deserve, her success would not have been so unusual, and therefore not so newsworthy. In a world where racism and ageism weren’t rampant, other female founders — those not young, blonde and white and whose products actually, you know, worked — might commandeer more magazine covers. In a more meritocratic world, the kind of tokenism that led to Holmes’s meteoric rise — outstripping her product’s utility — would not exist.