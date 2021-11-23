But it is not just the volume of animals that is driving demand. Pets are seen as part of the family, and there is a desire to treat them like people. Owners are even looking for more upmarket ways to spoil their animals — whether that means buying them an advent calendar — a big trend in the market for gifts for humans — or taking them to the doggy day spa for a pre-holiday makeover. Pets at Home has already sold more than 70,000 advent calendars for dogs.