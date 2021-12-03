Unlikely. The cybersecurity probe into Didi is still ongoing, and regulators may still impose an array of punishments ranging from a fine to a suspension of certain operations or the introduction of a state-owned investor, Bloomberg News has reported. The municipal government of Beijing, where Didi is based, had previously proposed that Shouqi Group -- part of the influential Beijing Tourism Group -- and others based in the capital would acquire a stake in Didi, giving state-run firms control of the company. Didi has put forth several proposals to appease the powerful Cybersecurity Administration of China, including ceding management of its data to a private third party. It’s uncertain how such an arrangement would impact Didi’s access to the data, which allows it to oversee 25 million rides a day involving some 400 million riders and drivers. Even if those issues are addressed, the months-long probe has likely already taken a toll on the business. With Didi’s platforms barred from Chinese app stores since July, customers and drivers who have upgraded their mobile phones no longer have access to its services, handing an advantage to Didi’s competitors. Finally, President Xi Jinping’s campaign to achieve “common prosperity” has heaped pressure on platform companies like Didi to offer better wages and benefits to its army of drivers.