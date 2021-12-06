Prior to its U.S. IPO, Didi had weighed a potential Hong Kong listing but abandoned the effort after the city’s exchange, which makes far more stringent demands on companies seeking a listing than its New York peers, questioned Didi’s compliance with Chinese regulations. It didn’t have licenses to operate in certain cities and many of its drivers lacked a household registration, or hukou, for the cities where they lived, part of municipal requirements for providing on-demand ride-hailing services there, people with knowledge of the matter said in July. Even if Didi pulls off a listing in Hong Kong, some investors may choose this opportunity to sell rather than swap their shares. Didi stock has dropped 63% from its post-IPO peak, wiping out about $50 billion of market value. Technically speaking, swapping the U.S. shares for stock in Hong Kong should be relatively straightforward for most institutional shareholders. But the new securities may trade with a valuation discount: Hong Kong has long been home to some of the world’s lowest price-to-earnings ratios.