1. Why is Didi going to delist?

Chinese regulators opposed the U.S. listing, saying it could expose Didi’s vast troves of data to foreign powers. The firm pressed ahead with the June IPO anyway, in a move that Beijing saw as a challenge to its authority. Days after the listing, the government announced a cybersecurity probe into the firm and forced its services off domestic app stores. Later the Cyberspace Administration of China, the agency responsible for data security, was said to have asked Didi’s top executives to devise a plan to delist because of concerns about leakage of sensitive data.

2. How will it work?

Didi said it aims to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and ensure that its American depositary shares can be swapped for “freely tradable shares of the Company on another internationally recognized stock exchange,” according to a statement. The firm is planning to file for the Hong Kong listing around March, people with knowledge of the matter have told Bloomberg News. The entire process could take months from that point.

3. What are the challenges?

Prior to its U.S. IPO, Didi had weighed a potential Hong Kong listing but abandoned the effort after the city’s exchange questioned its compliance with Chinese regulations, such as having licenses in all the cities where it operated. (The Hong Kong exchange makes far more stringent demands on companies seeking a listing than its New York peers.) In preparation for its new listing, the company is said to be planning to reduce its headcount by as much as 20%, not including drivers. Didi in December disclosed a $4.7 billion loss in the September quarter after revenue slid 13% from the previous three months. Even if Didi pulls off a listing in Hong Kong, some investors may choose this opportunity to sell rather than swap their shares, which have fallen drastically. Technically speaking, swapping the U.S. shares for stock in Hong Kong should be relatively straightforward for most institutional shareholders. But the new securities may trade with a valuation discount: Hong Kong has long been home to some of the world’s lowest price-to-earnings ratios.

4. Why is this such a big deal?

Didi’s blockbuster IPO was the second-biggest in the U.S. by a company based in China (Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s was bigger) and gave Didi a market value of about $68 billion. The listing, which was shepherded by a who’s who of Wall Street banks, appeared to be a model for how international investors could tap into China’s red-hot tech sector. Didi’s largest shareholder was Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp., with more than 20%.

5. Will China force other companies to change listings?

Didi’s exit is unlikely to be the last. The Chinese internet regulator began probing two more U.S.-listed companies, Full Truck Alliance Co. and Kanzhun Ltd., soon after launching the review into Didi. In December the government unveiled tighter regulations for Chinese companies seeking to go public abroad using the so-called variable interest entity (VIE) structure, as Didi did. Meanwhile, the U.S. is moving to implement a new law that mandates foreign companies open their books to U.S. regulators or face delisting starting in 2024. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says that only two jurisdictions historically have not allowed the required inspections, China and Hong Kong.

6. Will this end Didi’s troubles?

Unlikely. The cybersecurity probe into Didi is ongoing, and regulators may still impose an array of punishments such as a fine, suspension of certain operations or the introduction of a state-owned investor. The municipal government of Beijing, where Didi is based, was said to have proposed that the Shouqi Group -- part of the influential Beijing Tourism Group -- and others acquire a stake in Didi, which would give control to state-run firms. Media including the South China Morning Post have reported that regulators may force Didi to reshuffle its top management. Didi has put forth several proposals to appease the cybersecurity regulator, including ceding management of its data to a private third party. President Xi Jinping’s campaign to achieve “common prosperity” has heaped pressure on platform companies like Didi to offer better wages and benefits to its army of drivers. More fundamentally, the Chinese government is expected to maintain strict curbs on and scrutiny over big tech enterprises like Didi that amass sensitive data.

