Such a designation would be a blow to any investor holding shares in Chinese startups because taking away all foreign stock markets necessarily reduces the pool of funds their investees could tap in an IPO. And venture capitalists locked into accepting only Chinese bourses for an exit will likely balk at funding such a startup, or only do so at much cheaper valuations. SoftBank and Tencent may be among the hardest hit since the former has 19% of its Vision Fund assets in China, while the latter increasingly relies on its portfolio of investments to boost earnings amid a slowdown in its games and social media businesses.