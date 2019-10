DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 160,000 diesel-powered Ram pickups mainly in the U.S. and Canada because they can leak coolant and possibly catch fire.

The company says an internal investigation found microscopic cracks in some exhaust gas recirculation coolers. The company says coolant can leak, engines can overheat, and that can cause fires in rare instances. FCA says it knows of a small number of engine fires and four minor injuries related to the problem.