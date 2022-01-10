But away from public glare, a different kind of blockchain experimentation is under way. Hong Kong’s mBridge, Singapore’s Dunbar and Switzerland’s Jura don’t come up for dinnertime discussions. And that’s just fine because they’re meant to be workhorse projects, not show ponies competing for attention with Dogecoin or the Sandbox. Through these pilot programs, important money centers are trying to speed up and secure cross-border finance. They’re doing it by exploring the use of multiple wholesale CBDCs, which will be available only to financial institutions — and not the general public — over a common platform.