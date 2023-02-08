Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $4 million.
The mobile software company posted revenue of $162.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.9 million.
Digital Turbine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $660 million to $670 million.
Digital Turbine shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.21, a fall of 65% in the last 12 months.

