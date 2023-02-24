DigitalBridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Friday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its fourth quarter. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $301.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $291.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $321.8 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.14 billion.

