Dine Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. — GLENDALE, Calif. — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.4 million. The Glendale, California-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.34 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $208 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $212.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81.1 million, or $4.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $909.4 million.

