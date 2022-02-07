As a condition for broader dialogue, the U.S. and Europe should press Russia to abide by its obligations as a member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and agree to update the OSCE agreement on confidence-building measures, like exchanges of military information and notifications of large-scale exercises. Both sides also have an interest in resuming dialogue on nuclear weapons, particularly on preserving the 1987 U.S.-Russian Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which the U.S. withdrew from in 2019. Though the U.S. had grounds to accuse Russia of violating the treaty, abandoning the pact without a replacement has done little to enhance U.S. security and made NATO allies more vulnerable to Russian intimidation. The Biden administration should use Russia’s proposed draft treaty from late last year, which hinted at greater Russian openness to disarmament-verification measures, as a foundation for resuming talks and restoring the treaty’s ban on intermediate-range missile deployments in Europe.