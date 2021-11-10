The U.S. is particularly worried about Islamic State and al-Qaeda developing the capacity to launch attacks on its soil, while European leaders are keen to avoid a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis, and are watching developments on the Polish-Belarus border with alarm. Meanwhile, the absence of China and Pakistan in one of the two tracks will make developing an urgent plan to deal with the unfolding crisis even more difficult, as Madiha Afzal, a foreign policy fellow at Brookings and the author of “Pakistan Under Siege: Extremism, Society and the State,” told me.