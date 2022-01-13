Entertainment companies with digital streaming ambitions had it rough in 2021 as subscriber growth slowed and investors started paying closer attention to the bottomless money pit that is video content creation. While big names from Walt Disney Co. to ViacomCBS Inc. underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s 27% gain last year, none suffered quite as much as Discovery Inc. The company, owner of cable channels such as HGTV and Animal Planet, launched streaming service Discovery+ last year, a few months before its proposed merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia business was unveiled. The 22% drop in Discovery’s stock price in 2021 made it one of the bottom 10 performers of the S&P 500.