Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years

BURBANK, Calif. — The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger would return to head the company for two years in a move that surprised the entertainment industry.
Arnold thanked Chapek for his service, including his time during “the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.”
Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s entertainment businesses and the launch of Disney Plus.
Earlier this month, Disney posted lower than expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter.
Iger led Disney for 15 years before stepping down in 2020.