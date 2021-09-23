Gambling can also ensnare sports and its athletes. That’s an age-old reality, with regular reminders. Following a two-month investigation, the National Hockey League said Wednesday it didn’t find evidence that Evander Kane, a forward with the San Jose Sharks, bet on his own games or tried losing them to cash in wagers. The investigation was prompted by accusations from Kane’s wife. But Kane has acknowledged being a gambling addict and betting in casinos and with bookies during hockey season — and losing at least $1.5 million doing so before filing for personal bankruptcy earlier this year. He said he never gambled on hockey or threw a game. The NHL said it reserves “the right to investigate any new information that might arise relating to the gambling allegations.”