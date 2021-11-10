This isn’t lost on Chapek, though, who had the unfortunate timing of succeeding longtime CEO Bob Iger right before Covid was declared a pandemic. “We’re in a time of flux,” he said. “While Covid will be in the rearview mirror, God willing, I think changing consumer behavior is something that’s going to be more permanent.” Amid the current programming lull, he said, the company has “fired up the content engines” of the Fox assets that Disney acquired in 2019. Disney is also looking to “assert ourselves” in programming for preschool-age children, where Netflix has had recent success; the studio behind the popular “CoComelon” show on Netflix just sold itself for a staggering $3 billion to two former Disney executives. And if Disney wasn’t already thinking about combining its Hulu and Disney+ apps to create a more complete offering for adults, the incredible interest in Netflix’s dark South Korean series “Squid Game” may be the push it needed.