Actor Robert Downey Jr. poses during his handprint ceremony at the Disney Legends press line during the 2019 D23 Expo, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Robert Downey Jr. is recalling a wild Disneyland ride from his younger days.

The “Iron Man” star, among those honored Friday as Disney Legends, says his first visit to the Southern California resort included a brief detention for “smoking pot in a gondola.”

Downey said he received a stern warning and was then returned to a disappointed group chaperone.

Disney CEO Robert Iger presented the Legends trophy to the actor at the D23 Expo Disney fan event, and Downey called it a special day.

The company honor goes to those who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. Singer Christina Aguilera, actress Ming-Na Wen, journalists Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts and directors Jon Favreau and Kenny Ortega were among those who also received trophies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.