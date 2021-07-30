“Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees,” the statement said.
The announcement comes days after the federal Centers for Disease Control changed course on masking guidelines, saying that agency had received new information showing the delta variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people.
New cases and hospitalizations are soaring in Florida, which has again turned into the epicenter of the pandemic concentrating one fifth of the country’s new cases.
Disney announced earlier this week that guests at U.S. theme parks would again be required to wear masks indoors.