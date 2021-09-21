While analysts, on average, were calling for about 10 million new Disney+ subscribers for the soon-to-close fiscal period, Chapek projected the final result will be in the “low single-digit millions.” Some of this tempered growth is an aftereffect of changes to the Indian Premier League cricket season and “a slower ramp up” for Disney+ in Latin America, he said. On top of that, the resurgence of Covid cases because of the delta variant is creating production delays again, which are temporarily affecting the number of new programs that are available. Without new stuff to watch, viewers lose interest. Initially, delta curbed travel to Disney’s theme parks as well, but demand has recovered since the U.S. Labor Day weekend, he said.
But because of both Covid and the nature of competition in the streaming-TV industry, subscriber metrics are going to fluctuate for a long time. The world is in flux, consumers’ lives are in flux and the value proposition of the streaming apps themselves is in flux. Investors punished Netflix in July for signing up just 1.5 million new users that period, and yet that number means so little for Netflix in the long run. The same goes for Disney ahead of what Chapek seems to be signaling will be a somewhat disappointing next earnings report. Reactions like Disney shareholders had Tuesday — and will probably have again when that report comes out — are just a bit shortsighted.
Apple Inc.’s Apple TV+ and AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max went from zero to hero in no time thanks to two hit series — “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus,” respectively. Apple even won the Emmy for best comedy for the series on Sunday. That means it’s too soon to count out Paramount+ and Discovery+, whose parent company Discovery Inc. is the soon-to-be owner of HBO Max. And in all likelihood, Disney will eventually consolidate its content prowess around Disney+ by putting it together with Hulu in a much more powerful streaming offering.
Because the competitive landscape continues to change rapidly, consumers aren’t ready to fully commit to their favorites and are stomaching fees that they were expected to balk at. According to Parks Associates, 82% of U.S. households with broadband internet subscribe to an over-the-top streaming service, and cord-cutters who paid $117 a month on traditional pay TV are now spending $85 for streaming. Eventually, they’ll cancel the services that aren’t doing it for them, but for now the idea is to try them all. Knowing Disney, it will keep giving consumers a reason to log back into Disney+.
