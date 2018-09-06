FILE - In this June 5, 2012, file photo, visitors stroll along Main Street at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Thousands of Walt Disney World workers are voting on whether to accept a contract proposal that would increase the starting minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next three years while enabling Disney to use more part-time workers and require new workers to stay in their positions longer before transferring. (John Raoux, File/Associated Press)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of Walt Disney World workers are voting on whether to accept a new contract that would increase the starting minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next three years while enabling Disney to use more part-time workers and require new workers to stay in their positions longer before transferring.

The vote tally on Thursday comes after months of protests, negotiations and the rejection of a previous contract offer.

A coalition of six unions, representing 38,000 of Disney World’s 70,000-plus workforce, is recommending that its members vote “yes.”

If the contract is ratified, each Florida worker will receive a $1,000 bonus that Disney had paid to other employees after last year’s tax cut by Congress.

